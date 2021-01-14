Previous
Walker by fueast
Walker

Its been at it again. The most snow we've had in Leeds for years this winter. Here is Bessie hassling a lone walker in the woods.
14th January 2021 14th Jan 21

Alison Tomlin

@fueast
Hello, I live in Leeds in the North of the UK. I was invited to join by Gords and Rich and having an amateur interest...
