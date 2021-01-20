Sign up
17 / 365
Adel church
Blimey not much of a fun day... Puppy digestive problems and online exam marking. Quite a combo. This is a throwback to Sunday. Nice peaceful walk at Adel church. For a big city Leeds has some nice semi-rural spots.
20th January 2021
20th Jan 21
1
1
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
Tags
snow
,
church
,
leeds
Boxplayer
ace
What a fine situation. Hope puppy's digestion improves soon.
January 20th, 2021
