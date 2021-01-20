Previous
Adel church by fueast
17 / 365

Adel church

Blimey not much of a fun day... Puppy digestive problems and online exam marking. Quite a combo. This is a throwback to Sunday. Nice peaceful walk at Adel church. For a big city Leeds has some nice semi-rural spots.
20th January 2021 20th Jan 21

Alison Tomlin

@fueast
Hello, I live in Leeds in the North of the UK. I did the 365 project for a couple of years quite a while ago....
4% complete

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
What a fine situation. Hope puppy's digestion improves soon.
January 20th, 2021  
