Growing up

Bessie is starting to look less puppy and more dog. She's a bonnie lass. Don't look at the floor. Having a puppy in this mud is challenging from the point of view of having a clean house and its fair to say I've given up for now... Also (TMI alert) the drains are blocked and I can usually clear it but not today. Hoping they will show up today to fix it but they seem a bit busy after all the rain.