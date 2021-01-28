Sign up
Previous
Next
28 / 365
Dreich, fog and mud
Its been that kind of a day. Well at least we got out for a walk with friend Lisa and Ruby whippet without getting too wet. And some semi decent fog appeared just at the end of the walk although it was pretty dark by then.
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
1
1
Alison Tomlin
@fueast
Hello, I live in Leeds in the North of the UK. I did the 365 project for a couple of years quite a while ago....
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
Tags
woods
,
fog
,
walks
,
leeds
,
dreich
Islandgirl
ace
This photo would look good on a Stephen King novel!
Btw your welcome to come snowshoeing anytime after the pandemic! Lol
January 28th, 2021
