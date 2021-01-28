Previous
Dreich, fog and mud by fueast
28 / 365

Dreich, fog and mud

Its been that kind of a day. Well at least we got out for a walk with friend Lisa and Ruby whippet without getting too wet. And some semi decent fog appeared just at the end of the walk although it was pretty dark by then.
28th January 2021 28th Jan 21

Alison Tomlin

@fueast
Hello, I live in Leeds in the North of the UK. I did the 365 project for a couple of years quite a while ago....
7% complete

View this month

Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
This photo would look good on a Stephen King novel!
Btw your welcome to come snowshoeing anytime after the pandemic! Lol
January 28th, 2021  
