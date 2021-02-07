Previous
Col Des Barme by fueast
38 / 365

Col Des Barme

Been going through some photos from the last big holiday I had to Chamonix. It has left me with a very "let me out" kind of feeling. You just can't beat the big mountains We were so lucky on this trip - every day was decent weather pretty much. No excuse not to walk so exhausting. Here is a view down the valley with Mont Blanc on the left.
Been for a walk with friend Gabriella today who is from Sicily and not enjoying the British weather. Bessie was a bit of a handful so probably not very relaxing for my friend.
Alison Tomlin

@fueast
Hello, I live in Leeds in the North of the UK. I did the 365 project for a couple of years quite a while ago....
Judith Greenwood ace
The hills are alive.....!! Sorry - I was just overcome momentarily. Bessie full on teenage then!
February 7th, 2021  
