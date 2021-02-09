Previous
Treasured LP classics
Treasured LP classics

The most treasured possession you can have I think is a musical instrument. I bought these LP classic congas on Ebay about 5(?) years ago and they have been the best value for money I ever spent. I’ve spent hundreds of hours playing them and they opened up a whole new world of Cuban roots music and Salsa in which I met loads of great people and joined a Salsa band. Just doing online classes now due to restrictions and am really missing the joy of collectively playing music. Boo. Anyhow this is me practicing a fast Tumbao (basic Salsa rhythm) after last night’s class. 120 bpm exactly I guess as I was playing along to the beep from the camera delay function. Get yourself a set of congas, they are the best thing ever - well after a camera I guess for most of you…
9th February 2021

Alison Tomlin

@fueast
Hello, I live in Leeds in the North of the UK. I did the 365 project for a couple of years quite a while ago....
Yoland ace
Great action shot, too bad there’s no audio :)
February 9th, 2021  
