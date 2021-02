It wasn't me honest

Hmm, OK Bessie if it wasn't you then who is it that has been digging giant holes in my vegetable beds?? Been doing a bit of gardening today in between showers. Can't say that I think Bessie is going to be a big help in this task and I'm probably have to invest in putting up cages to keep her and the pigeons off the plants and fruit. Probably would just be cheaper to buy the stuff at Waitrose.