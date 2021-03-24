Previous
New shoots by fueast
New shoots

Verdant greens on show in the sun this morning. This shoot is celebrating its emergence with some over the top bokeh. I'm frazzled and waiting on a letter of support from the Council for a proposal that is due tomorrow. It's all gone quiet. Argh.
24th March 2021 24th Mar 21

Alison Tomlin

@fueast
Hello, I live in Leeds in the North of the UK. I did the 365 project for a couple of years quite a while ago....
Lisa
Lovely photo. Great Dof
March 24th, 2021  
Boxplayer ace
Beautiful. Waiting is very stressful.
March 24th, 2021  
Pam Knowler ace
Beautiful with lovely bokeh. Hope you get good news!
March 24th, 2021  
