New shoots
Verdant greens on show in the sun this morning. This shoot is celebrating its emergence with some over the top bokeh. I'm frazzled and waiting on a letter of support from the Council for a proposal that is due tomorrow. It's all gone quiet. Argh.
24th March 2021
24th Mar 21
Alison Tomlin
ace
@fueast
Hello, I live in Leeds in the North of the UK. I did the 365 project for a couple of years quite a while ago....
Tags
green
spring
bokeh
shoots
leeds
Lisa
Lovely photo. Great Dof
March 24th, 2021
Boxplayer
ace
Beautiful. Waiting is very stressful.
March 24th, 2021
Pam Knowler
ace
Beautiful with lovely bokeh. Hope you get good news!
March 24th, 2021
