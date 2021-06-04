Previous
Bee by fueast
152 / 365

Bee

There's lots of bees about. I'm not very good at telling them apart. This is a honey bee maybe? The astrantia is looking nice anyway.
Been out for a nice walk and a slice of pizza in Otley. Its too hot. Yes really.
4th June 2021 4th Jun 21

Alison Tomlin

ace
@fueast
Hello, I live in Leeds in the North of the UK. I did the 365 project for a couple of years quite a while ago....
41% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

