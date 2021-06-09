Previous
Cloud bunting by fueast
Cloud bunting

I went onto campus for an outdoor meeting. Nice of them to put bunting out to celebrate my return.
9th June 2021 9th Jun 21

Alison Tomlin

@fueast
