164 / 365
Hadrian's Wall tree
There was also a trip to Hadrian's wall where I found a lone tree or two. In case you'd forgotten who I was...
26th February 2022
26th Feb 22
2
2
Alison Tomlin
@fueast
Hello, I live in Leeds in the North of the UK. I did the 365 project for a couple of years quite a while ago....
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
MAR-LX1B
Taken
26th February 2022 11:23am
lone tree
,
elt
Corinne C
ace
Love this tree!
May 21st, 2022
☠northy
ace
Haha…. I remember the ELT…. Didn’t you also used to have a mini human element who followed you around?
May 21st, 2022
