Hadrian's Wall tree by fueast
Hadrian's Wall tree

There was also a trip to Hadrian's wall where I found a lone tree or two. In case you'd forgotten who I was...
26th February 2022 26th Feb 22

Alison Tomlin

@fueast
Hello, I live in Leeds in the North of the UK. I did the 365 project for a couple of years quite a while ago....
Corinne C ace
Love this tree!
May 21st, 2022  
☠northy ace
Haha…. I remember the ELT…. Didn’t you also used to have a mini human element who followed you around?
May 21st, 2022  
