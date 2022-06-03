Previous
Across the fields by fueast
170 / 365

Across the fields

Quite pleased to have put 10 miles in my post Covid legs today. Hopefully no damage done. Wonderfully quiet here for a bank holiday. Great inland walk taking in an iron age Fort, neolithic Cup and ring stones and a tea shop.
3rd June 2022 3rd Jun 22

Alison Tomlin

@fueast
Hello, I live in Leeds in the North of the UK. I did the 365 project for a couple of years quite a while ago....
