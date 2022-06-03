Sign up
170 / 365
Across the fields
Quite pleased to have put 10 miles in my post Covid legs today. Hopefully no damage done. Wonderfully quiet here for a bank holiday. Great inland walk taking in an iron age Fort, neolithic Cup and ring stones and a tea shop.
3rd June 2022
3rd Jun 22
0
0
Alison Tomlin
@fueast
Hello, I live in Leeds in the North of the UK. I did the 365 project for a couple of years quite a while ago....
365
MAR-LX1B
Taken
3rd June 2022 11:49am
Tags
clouds
,
fields
,
rye
,
northumberland
