173 / 365
Ship shed
Would be great to have one of these to hoard stuff in. Funny that the castle behind that was turned into an upper class holiday home looks much smaller here.
6th June 2022
6th Jun 22
2
1
Alison Tomlin
@fueast
Hello, I live in Leeds in the North of the UK. I did the 365 project for a couple of years quite a while ago....
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
MAR-LX1B
Taken
4th June 2022 2:31pm
Tags
#northumberland
,
#ship
,
#hoarder
Boxplayer
ace
Oh what a brilliant thing.
June 6th, 2022
Alison Tomlin
@boxplayer
you need a trip to lindisfarne if you haven't been. You'd love it.
June 6th, 2022
