Ship shed by fueast
Ship shed

Would be great to have one of these to hoard stuff in. Funny that the castle behind that was turned into an upper class holiday home looks much smaller here.
6th June 2022 6th Jun 22

Alison Tomlin

@fueast
Hello, I live in Leeds in the North of the UK. I did the 365 project for a couple of years quite a while ago....
Boxplayer ace
Oh what a brilliant thing.
June 6th, 2022  
Alison Tomlin
@boxplayer you need a trip to lindisfarne if you haven't been. You'd love it.
June 6th, 2022  
