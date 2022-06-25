Previous
Princeton sky by fueast
174 / 365

Princeton sky

Pfoof. I spent a very busy week teaching at a summer school in Princeton. Hard core but rewarding in terms of communication with students. I lived here nearly 30 years ago. Must say the town has improved a lot since then.
25th June 2022 25th Jun 22

Alison Tomlin

@fueast
Hello, I live in Leeds in the North of the UK. I did the 365 project for a couple of years quite a while ago....
47% complete

Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
Princeton, NJ? Like the bold lines and colors
June 25th, 2022  
Alison Tomlin
@jgpittenger yes that one.
June 25th, 2022  
