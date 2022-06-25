Sign up
174 / 365
Princeton sky
Pfoof. I spent a very busy week teaching at a summer school in Princeton. Hard core but rewarding in terms of communication with students. I lived here nearly 30 years ago. Must say the town has improved a lot since then.
25th June 2022
25th Jun 22
2
0
Alison Tomlin
@fueast
Hello, I live in Leeds in the North of the UK. I did the 365 project for a couple of years quite a while ago....
174
photos
56
followers
44
following
47% complete
167
168
169
170
171
172
173
174
Tags
architecture
,
princeton
,
moderism
Jane Pittenger
ace
Princeton, NJ? Like the bold lines and colors
June 25th, 2022
Alison Tomlin
@jgpittenger
yes that one.
June 25th, 2022
