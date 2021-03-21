Sign up
14 / 365
Garden helper
Gardening assistant available. Skill set includes: digging giant holes, shredding sticks, pruning young trees, plant sitting. Cheap rates.
21st March 2021
21st Mar 21
Alison Tomlin
ace
@fueast
Hello, I live in Leeds in the North of the UK. I did the 365 project for a couple of years quite a while ago....
3
1
1
In the woods and other extras
MAR-LX1A
21st March 2021 12:28pm
puppy
,
pest
,
collie
,
bessie
Pam Knowler
ace
Such an innocent face!! Come and join my two little garden helpers!!
March 21st, 2021
