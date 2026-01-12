Previous
January 12, 2026 by funks_creations
January 12, 2026

January 12, 2026
Lots of chemtrails in the sky this morning, I counted at least 5 or 6 of them before my breakfast.
Yesterday it is was like a tic tack toe pattern of them all over.
