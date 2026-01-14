January 14, 2026

My Winter commuting mountain bike.

In November I bought this used bicycle and turned it into my Winter commuting bicycle.

I installed studded tires on the front and rear, and I also installed some "bar mitts" which help block the wind and weather for your hands as you ride. (This allows my gloves to keep my hands warm, and the bar mitts eliminates the "wind chill" on my hands as I ride.)

I clean it regularly, and I did order new shifters, a new chain, and a new cassette which will get installed come Spring time.

I enjoy riding my bicycle(s) and I am one of those cyclist who rides all year around.

I the studded tires work really great on icy conditions, and not so much is deep rutted snow.

Best advise for riding in the snow and ice, ride slow, plan your turns, lower your seat post a little bit, ride slow and steady and just have fun... it is a different kind of riding, but it really awesome to ride all year around.

I commute to work on my bicycle to get in more ride time.

Nothing beats a great ride on your bicycle.