Previous
January 15, 2026 by funks_creations
15 / 365

January 15, 2026

January 15, 2026
Elk on our block.
It was a nice a surprise to go outside this morning to shoot a daily photo, and there was this elk on our block.
(A neighbor mentioned it to me that the elk was a few houses north of us.)
15th January 2026 15th Jan 26

Life Thru My Lens

@funks_creations
I am a local freelance photographer in Colorado, I enjoy capturing life thru my lens. I've done many successful 365 Project, and I typically post them...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact