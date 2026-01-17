Previous
January 17, 2026 by funks_creations
Wild turkeys in a local neighborhood in Colorado.
Here is a link to more of the photos of them that I captured with my lens.
https://debfunk.smugmug.com/Wildlife/2026-Wild-Turkeys
Life Thru My Lens

@funks_creations
I am a local freelance photographer in Colorado, I enjoy capturing life thru my lens. I've done many successful 365 Project, and I typically post them...
