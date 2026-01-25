Previous
January 25, 2025 by funks_creations
25 / 365

January 25, 2025

Black and White photo of a door hinge.
(It is way too cold to go outside today, so I decided to shoot an inside photo today.)
Life Thru My Lens

@funks_creations
I am a local freelance photographer in Colorado, I enjoy capturing life thru my lens. I've done many successful 365 Project, and I typically post them...
6% complete

Photo Details

