Previous
68 / 365
March 10, 2026
March 10,2026
Today's gas prices are now as follows:
85 Octane is now $3.70 per gallon
87 Octane is now $4.19 per gallon
91 Octane is now $4.50 per gallon.
I decided to take a documentary photos of gas prices at the pump and I will try to keep tabs on prices with follow up documentary photos as the weeks advance.
(Up 50 cents per gallon since March 2, 2026 that is pure greed.)
What is gas prices per gallon by you?
How much have the gas prices jumped up in a week?
10th March 2026
10th Mar 26
Life Thru My Lens
I am a local freelance photographer in Colorado, I enjoy capturing life thru my lens. I've done many successful 365 Project, and I typically post them...
Dave
ace
When I filled my tank on Sunday, it was $3.49 up 30 cents. 🤬
March 10th, 2026
Life Thru My Lens
@darchibald
Up 30 cents in a week, wow.
I'm pretty sure it will be over $5 per gallon before the end of this month. Price gouging by greedy gas stations.
March 10th, 2026
Dave
ace
@funks_creations
Manufactured shortage caused by an illegal war.
March 10th, 2026
I'm pretty sure it will be over $5 per gallon before the end of this month. Price gouging by greedy gas stations.