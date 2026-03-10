Previous
March 10, 2026 by funks_creations
68 / 365

March 10, 2026

March 10,2026

Today's gas prices are now as follows:
85 Octane is now $3.70 per gallon
87 Octane is now $4.19 per gallon
91 Octane is now $4.50 per gallon.

I decided to take a documentary photos of gas prices at the pump and I will try to keep tabs on prices with follow up documentary photos as the weeks advance.

(Up 50 cents per gallon since March 2, 2026 that is pure greed.)

What is gas prices per gallon by you?
How much have the gas prices jumped up in a week?
Dave ace
When I filled my tank on Sunday, it was $3.49 up 30 cents. 🤬
March 10th, 2026  
Life Thru My Lens
@darchibald Up 30 cents in a week, wow.
I'm pretty sure it will be over $5 per gallon before the end of this month. Price gouging by greedy gas stations.
March 10th, 2026  
Dave ace
@funks_creations Manufactured shortage caused by an illegal war.
March 10th, 2026  
