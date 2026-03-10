March 10, 2026

March 10,2026



Today's gas prices are now as follows:

85 Octane is now $3.70 per gallon

87 Octane is now $4.19 per gallon

91 Octane is now $4.50 per gallon.



I decided to take a documentary photos of gas prices at the pump and I will try to keep tabs on prices with follow up documentary photos as the weeks advance.



(Up 50 cents per gallon since March 2, 2026 that is pure greed.)



What is gas prices per gallon by you?

How much have the gas prices jumped up in a week?