March 11, 2026 by funks_creations
March 11, 2026 Wooden longhorn steer head; wall hanging board that I made last year.
I stained it, clear coated it, and then I hung it up on a wall in our house.
@funks_creations
I am a local freelance photographer in Colorado, I enjoy capturing life thru my lens. I've done many successful 365 Project, and I typically post them...
