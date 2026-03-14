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72 / 365
March 14, 2026
March 14, 2026 Unusual clouds this morning.
Lots of wind picking back up in our area as well.
(Windy with big wind gusts now.)
Forecast for tomorrow is snow... about 1" before we see mid 80's as our daytime highs for next week.
14th March 2026
14th Mar 26
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Life Thru My Lens
@funks_creations
I am a local freelance photographer in Colorado, I enjoy capturing life thru my lens. I've done many successful 365 Project, and I typically post them...
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