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March 15, 2026 by funks_creations
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March 15, 2026

March 15, 2026 Woke up to grass snow, it snowed last night or this morning... and only the grass had snow. Grass snow is the best because ya don't have to shovel it.
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Life Thru My Lens

@funks_creations
I am a local freelance photographer in Colorado, I enjoy capturing life thru my lens. I've done many successful 365 Project, and I typically post them...
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