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April 5, 2026 by funks_creations
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April 5, 2026

April 5, 2026 Yesterday a neighbor started some yard work. With warmer Spring temps people are starting to do some yard work.
5th April 2026 5th Apr 26

Life Thru My Lens

@funks_creations
I am a local freelance photographer in Colorado, I enjoy capturing life thru my lens. I've done many successful 365 Project, and I typically post them...
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KoalaGardens🐨 ace
you have to make a mess to clean up
April 5th, 2026  
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