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April 6, 2026 by funks_creations
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April 6, 2026

April 6, 2026 Another Iris at the neighbor's house.
I'm hoping as the Iris grow and open up, the photo ops they present get better.
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Life Thru My Lens

@funks_creations
I am a local freelance photographer in Colorado, I enjoy capturing life thru my lens. I've done many successful 365 Project, and I typically post them...
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Photo Details

KV ace
Gorgeous colors.
April 6th, 2026  
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