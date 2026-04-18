Previous
April 18, 2026 by funks_creations
101 / 365

April 18, 2026

April 18, 2026 Not your typical old fashioned clothing drop box. (This one has a stupid robot voice that explains how to drop the donated clothes off into the box.)
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

Life Thru My Lens

@funks_creations
I am a local freelance photographer in Colorado, I enjoy capturing life thru my lens. I've done many successful 365 Project, and I typically post them...
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kerry McCarthy ace
That's the cleanest, nicest looking drop box I've ever seen.
April 18th, 2026  
Susan ace
What a great idea.
April 18th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact