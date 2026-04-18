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101 / 365
April 18, 2026
April 18, 2026 Not your typical old fashioned clothing drop box. (This one has a stupid robot voice that explains how to drop the donated clothes off into the box.)
18th April 2026
18th Apr 26
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Life Thru My Lens
@funks_creations
I am a local freelance photographer in Colorado, I enjoy capturing life thru my lens. I've done many successful 365 Project, and I typically post them...
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Kerry McCarthy
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That's the cleanest, nicest looking drop box I've ever seen.
April 18th, 2026
Susan
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What a great idea.
April 18th, 2026
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