April 19, 2026

April 19, 2026

Back in the day... Performance Bicycles use to make their own versions of different bicycle tools and bicycle repair tools.

This was their Spin Doctor wheel truing stand. It was a great price point for the home mechanic to have the ability to true up their own bicycle wheels, so a person could maintain their bicycle... so they could keep on riding.

This a documentary photo to help preserve the great tools that use to be available back in the day for many cyclists.

(I bought this on used, it is still functional, and I will used.)