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April 20, 2026 by funks_creations
103 / 365

April 20, 2026

April 20, 2026 Electric vehicle charging stations.
(NO thanks I'll keep my gas vehicle.)
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Life Thru My Lens

@funks_creations
I am a local freelance photographer in Colorado, I enjoy capturing life thru my lens. I've done many successful 365 Project, and I typically post them...
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