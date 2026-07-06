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176 / 365
July 6, 2026
July 6, 2026 Slightly blurred time.
Teach your kids how tell time on these clocks, do NOT technify your kiddos... if you do, you will loose your kids to the corrupt world.
6th July 2026
6th Jul 26
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Life Thru My Lens
@funks_creations
I am a local freelance photographer in Colorado, I enjoy capturing life thru my lens. I've done many successful 365 Project, and I typically post them...
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