July 7, 2026

July 7, 2026 Commuter bicycles.

I did this Spring season, install new shifters, chain, cassette, cables and housing, and brake pads on my Winter commuter bicycle. (Right Side Bicycle) It is already to ride this coming Winter season.

The bicycle on the left side, is my non-winter bicycle.

Both bicycles were used bicycles that I bought used from people who longer rode them.

I was able to refurbish the bicycles, and I ride them as commuter bicycles to work.

I prefer the older style bicycles, because I like how much they ride than today's over glorified bicycles.

Simple bicycles are better bicycles in my opinion.