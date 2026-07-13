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July 13, 2026 by funks_creations
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July 13, 2026

July 13, 2026 Bugs bite me while I was clearing the weeds on the cattle panel fencing yesterday, here is a photo of my right arm this morning after my shower... you can see how swollen it is one of the bite areas. It is super itchy... and hot to the touch. Perhaps I should not have pulled weeds yesterday, too many mosquitos or something biting. But I didn't want the over grown weeds to become a bug haven. Even those doing good deeds get punished apparently. My wrist is also swollen where it got a bug bite, and the same with my left arm bites too.
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Life Thru My Lens

@funks_creations
I am a local freelance photographer in Colorado, I enjoy capturing life thru my lens. I've done many successful 365 Project, and I typically post them...
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