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184 / 365
July 15, 2026
July 15, 2026 Doing a load of wash before going to work. It will be washed and dried, and put away... all before I leave to go to work this morning.
15th July 2026
15th Jul 26
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Life Thru My Lens
@funks_creations
I am a local freelance photographer in Colorado, I enjoy capturing life thru my lens. I've done many successful 365 Project, and I typically post them...
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Kerry McCarthy
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Very efficient. Always good to get tasks done early!
July 15th, 2026
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