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July 15, 2026 by funks_creations
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July 15, 2026

July 15, 2026 Doing a load of wash before going to work. It will be washed and dried, and put away... all before I leave to go to work this morning.
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Life Thru My Lens

@funks_creations
I am a local freelance photographer in Colorado, I enjoy capturing life thru my lens. I've done many successful 365 Project, and I typically post them...
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Kerry McCarthy ace
Very efficient. Always good to get tasks done early!
July 15th, 2026  
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