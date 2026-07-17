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July 17, 2026 by funks_creations
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July 17, 2026

July 17, 2026 Illegal mass surveillance on every intersection, unconstitutional folks. You are no longer free to travel without being tracked.
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Life Thru My Lens

@funks_creations
I am a local freelance photographer in Colorado, I enjoy capturing life thru my lens. I've done many successful 365 Project, and I typically post them...
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Rick Schies ace
There are pros and cons to this. For the average law abiding citizen, yes it does interfere with privacy, but it does help during crimes. I have mixed feelings.
July 17th, 2026  
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