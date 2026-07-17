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186 / 365
July 17, 2026
July 17, 2026 Illegal mass surveillance on every intersection, unconstitutional folks. You are no longer free to travel without being tracked.
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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Life Thru My Lens
@funks_creations
I am a local freelance photographer in Colorado, I enjoy capturing life thru my lens. I've done many successful 365 Project, and I typically post them...
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Rick Schies
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There are pros and cons to this. For the average law abiding citizen, yes it does interfere with privacy, but it does help during crimes. I have mixed feelings.
July 17th, 2026
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