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July 21, 2026 by funks_creations
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July 21, 2026

July 21, 2026 A sign waver on his phone, I think all people need to stop carrying their phones. Leave your phones at home and be a free human again. Stop being tracked by your phone, stop being "data" for an enslaving tyrannical leaning world.
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

Life Thru My Lens

@funks_creations
I am a local freelance photographer in Colorado, I enjoy capturing life thru my lens. I've done many successful 365 Project, and I typically post them...
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