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July 24, 2026 by funks_creations
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July 24, 2026

July 24, 2026 If you buy your favorite movies on dvds and keep the dvds, than you do not have to worry about companies removing those digital movies from your digital library. Many people are learning that buying digital movies are still not yours.
You can read the article, here is the link:
https://www.techradar.com/streaming/entertainment/this-should-be-illegal-sony-is-deleting-over-500-movies-that-people-bought-from-their-digital-libraries-just-proving-further-why-4k-blu-rays-popularity-keeps-growing
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Life Thru My Lens

@funks_creations
I am a local freelance photographer in Colorado, I enjoy capturing life thru my lens. I've done many successful 365 Project, and I typically post them...
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Jeff Jones ace
And even if the movies are there, the companies are deleting scenes. I’m Waiting for the censored version of “Blazing Saddles”
July 24th, 2026  
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