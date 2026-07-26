July 26, 2026

July 26, 2026

The owner of the shop that closed last month, put together a nice bundle of various items for me, and I went bought the bundle from him.

One of the items that was in the bundle was this Hozan spoke threader, mounted on a vise... and box of unthreaded spokes.

This will allow me to cut done a spoke and than re-threaded it to a correct size that is needed to replace a broken spoke on a wheel.

I wasn't really sure if that was something I wanted to own, but after reconsidering the pro's of having this spoke threader... I realized it will be very useful to have, just incase.

I'm very grateful for the opportunity to buy various tools and various items from the shop owner who closed his shop.

It is like I am carrying the torch so to say in working , to help other riders maintain their bicycles so they keep riding.

It definitely helps keep the cycling life style for many riders... to keep riding.