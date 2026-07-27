July 27, 2026

July 27, 2026 Bought an old used Trek Wrench Force repair stand, this is going to be my washing station stand. It was an original style "consumer" repair stand when it came out. It is a good quality stand for the era that it came out in. Since than, consumer bicycle repair stands have been upgraded. But this repair stand will do me well for holding bicycles as I clean them outside, having a stand to use as a bicycle wash station will be a game changer for sure.

Plus it can double as an extra work stand when a friend wants to work on their bicycle.

A good small investment.