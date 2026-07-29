July 29, 2026

July 29, 2026 Nokian Mount And Ground W, studded bicycle tires for Winter riding. Studded tires really a good different when riding on black ice roads. Riding on ice with studded tires is like walking on ice that as been lightly covered in sand... its pretty safe. Try to ride to aggressive and show off, and you will pay the price of falling down and going boom. Hahaha

Studded tires gives that traction to ride on the black ice, but ya still don't want to make sharp turns or trying to stop too quickly. Riding in the Winter and on ice take a much slower paced riding style and a little different riding technic.

I got these used tires yesterday after work.

I have a pair of studded currently mounted on my Winter commuter bicycle, but a spare set is always handy to have.