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July 31, 2026 by funks_creations
200 / 365

July 31, 2026

July 31, 2026 Morning Dove walking around eating some grass seeds, decided to stop a stretch its wing, so I thought it would be a good photo op for today's 365 photo.
31st July 2026 31st Jul 26

Life Thru My Lens

@funks_creations
I am a local freelance photographer in Colorado, I enjoy capturing life thru my lens. I've done many successful 365 Project, and I typically post them...
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