Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1979
Birthday Dinner
Yesterday was my birthday and we had my wife's brother and his wife to stay. Here we are having dinner.
24th December 2019
24th Dec 19
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
xbm
@g3xbm
This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my year. I have been unwell (brain bleed 2013 Sept...
1979
photos
8
followers
5
following
542% complete
View this month »
1972
1973
1974
1975
1976
1977
1978
1979
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
MRD-LX1
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birthday
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close