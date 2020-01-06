Previous
Mildenhall Swans by g3xbm
Photo 1992

Mildenhall Swans

At the weekend we went to Mildenhall with the intention of going (again at their request) to the little museum. As it was closed, we walked by the river.
6th January 2020

