Angus and Margaret by g3xbm
Photo 2001

Angus and Margaret

Gap filling again! A little while back I thought I had posted a photo from the 1950s of our pet terrier and hen. Well here is another photo showing them eating from the same bowl.
15th January 2020 15th Jan 20

This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my year.
