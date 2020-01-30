Previous
Next
Village Garage by g3xbm
Photo 2016

Village Garage

When we look back in several years' time, we may be amazed at the fuel prices. There is also a good Co-op shop here too.
30th January 2020 30th Jan 20

xbm

@g3xbm
This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my year. I have been unwell (brain bleed 2013 Sept...
552% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise