Snow by g3xbm
Photo 2021

Snow

This was taken in February 2012 when we had some decent snow. It shows my wife outside our old house. This photo appeared as a FaceBook memory. These days we hardly ever get frosts let alone snow! Someone please tell President Trump!
4th February 2020 4th Feb 20

