Fewer Far East Visitors? by g3xbm
Fewer Far East Visitors?

For obvious reasons there seem to be fewer visitors from the Far East in Cambridge. This was outside Trinity College earlier.
11th February 2020 11th Feb 20

This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my year. I have been unwell (brain bleed 2013 Sept...
