Sign of the times? by g3xbm
Photo 2029

Sign of the times?

Cambridge Market is usually busy with every pitch taken. On the last few times that I looked there have been some gaps.
12th February 2020 12th Feb 20

This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my year.
