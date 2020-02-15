Previous
Old Relative? by g3xbm
Photo 2032

Old Relative?

When clearing out our mother's house some years ago we came across this old photo. It is probably 160 years old. She looks like a relative, possibly my great great grandmother. The hand tinted photo is on a metal plate.
15th February 2020 15th Feb 20

