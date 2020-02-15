Sign up
Photo 2032
Old Relative?
When clearing out our mother's house some years ago we came across this old photo. It is probably 160 years old. She looks like a relative, possibly my great great grandmother. The hand tinted photo is on a metal plate.
15th February 2020
15th Feb 20
xbm
@g3xbm
This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my year. I have been unwell (brain bleed 2013 Sept...
