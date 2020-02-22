Previous
Reading by g3xbm
Photo 2039

Reading

Our granddaughter on our bed. She likes reading, but like many others, enjoys games on the iPad! All our grandchildren mean a lot to us. Seeing them together is especially great.
22nd February 2020 22nd Feb 20

xbm

@g3xbm
This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my year. I have been unwell (brain bleed 2013 Sept...
