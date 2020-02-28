Previous
King's Grass by g3xbm
King's Grass

If you have plenty of money and several groundsmen you too can have a lawn like this!! King's College Cambridge
28th February 2020

@g3xbm
This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my year. I have been unwell (brain bleed 2013 Sept...
